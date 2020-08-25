William G. McMinn, FAIA



William (Bill) McMinn died August 21 in Asheville, North Carolina, of complications from a stroke. He was 89 years old.



Bill was involved in the teaching and practice of architecture for half a century. His teaching career spanned senior positions with seven universities.



In Asheville, Bill practiced architecture professionally from 1968-1971 as Director of Design for Six Associates. His work included St. Joseph's Hospital, the Mars Hill student center, Cherokee High School, the AB Tech Administration Building, the Duke University Eye Center, and the auditorium at Bob Jones University.



The Founding Dean of two architectural schools, at Florida International University (FIU) and Mississippi State University, he was the recipient in 2006 of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture's (ACSA) highest award for outstanding contribution to architectural education - the Topaz Medallion. He was also the recipient of the ACSA's Distinguished Professor Award in 1991 and selected as a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1980.



A Texas native and graduate of Rice University in Houston and the University of Texas, Austin, Bill began teaching in 1956 at Texas Tech University, then moved to Clemson University, Auburn University, and Louisiana State University (LSU). From 1974, Bill spent 10 years at Mississippi State University as the founding Dean of the School of Architecture, proceeding to develop, cultivate, and build it into a fully accredited school.



In 1982, he was made a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome, Italy, which began decades of professional and personal ties to the city.



In 1984, Bill was selected as Dean of Cornell University's College of Architecture, Art, and Planning in Ithaca, NY. In his twelve years as Dean, he was instrumental in establishing an undergraduate program in Planning, strengthening all graduate programs and increasing graduate support funding. He also established an international board of advisors and a study center in Rome, Italy.



In 1997, Bill accepted an invitation to serve as founding Dean of the Florida International University (FIU) School of Architecture in Miami, FL, a position he held for eight years. As Dean, he established undergraduate programs in architecture and interior design and graduate programs in architecture and landscape architecture. His work at FIU earned him the AIA's Educational Leadership Award in Architecture.



In addition to his distinguished professional architectural education career, Bill was active and recognized for his work in architectural accreditation. In 1980, he was appointed to the National Architecture Accreditation Board (NAAB) where he led reviews of dozens of collegiate architecture programs.



Following his retirement to North Carolina in 2004, Bill continued for several years to advise on architectural design competitions and projects.



Bill is survived by Joan, his wife of 64 years, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Claudia, his daughter Tracey and son-in-law David, and his sister Barbara Dale and brother-in-law Jim Dale.









