William Garig Hollins
Black Mountain - William Garig Hollins
February 9, 1935 - October 13, 2020
Bill Hollins was an outstanding man and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Bill was a loving and wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend and volunteer. He passed away in the early hours of October 13 in Asheville, North Carolina, where he was recently receiving care and treatment for Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Bill was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, and was the older of two children of Fred and Aminie Hollins. Bill grew up in New Orleans, was educated at Fortier High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech in 1956.
In 1956, Bill married Mary Edna Clark, also of New Orleans. Bill got his U.S. Air Force wings in 1957 and, while serving out his ROTC commission as a pilot, Bill and Mary moved to various Air Force bases across the country and started a family. In 1960, Bill was employed by Gulf States Utilities (now Entergy) and settled in Beaumont, Texas. Bill and Mary raised three children in Beaumont and made many life-long friends. They were active members of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, where Bill served as Youth Advisor and Elder.
Family vacations were spent in North Carolina, and in 1991, after a 30-year career with Gulf States, Bill retired and he and Mary moved to Montreat. Bill and Mary were blessed with many happy years enjoying friends and family. Bill cared for Mary in her final years as she struggled with Parkinson's until her passing in 2015.
Bill and his family were joyous when he started a new chapter in his life with Judy Allen Smith. They were married November 26, 2016. Bill and Judy had fun remodeling their home and caring for their gorgeous landscaping as well as their animals, including their rescue dog Boo. Though their years together were far too few, they were filled with love, laughter and happiness.
Bill always valued service to the community. After moving to North Carolina, he served as a Montreat town commissioner, a volunteer for the Montreat Conference Center and a board member of the Black Mountain Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund. At the time of his death, Bill was a board member and treasurer of Bounty & Soul in Black Mountain. A life-long Presbyterian, Bill was a member of Black Mountain Presbyterian and often attended Kenilworth Presbyterian.
In addition to his service and active social life, Bill enjoyed many hobbies and activities. Bill loved tennis, and he could be quite competitive. He was also an avid hiker and bicyclist. During the summer, he delighted in volunteering at the Montreat Ranger Hut and also enjoyed guiding newcomers on various trails. Bill loved to travel all over the world by train, boat, plane, or automobile. His favorite automobile was his 1968 Mercedes 280 SL that belonged to his father, and he was meticulous in keeping it in pristine order. Judy teasingly nicknamed the car, "Girlfriend," because of the love and attention Bill gave it. Bill also stayed extremely proficient in the newest technology and was always interested in learning more about ways to stay connected to friends and loved ones.
Last February, Bill's children, grandchildren and 6-week old great-grandson all gathered to celebrate his 85th birthday. There was so much to celebrate! Bill's was a life well lived, filled with love, adventure, caring and giving.
Bill is survived by his wife Judy Allen Hollins; sister Barbara McKinnon (James) Irmo, SC; children: Ruthie Hollins Gibbs (Ken) Houston, TX, William Clark Hollins (Jennie Zeisz) Fairview, NC, and Fred Garig Hollins (Lisa) Houston, TX; grandchildren: Lauren Kelly Nichols (Barrett) Atlanta, GA, Alexander Hollins Kelly of Houston, TX, and Gabriel Hollins of Fairview, NC; great-grandson Daniel Nichols of Atlanta, GA; step-sons, Allen Smith (Mary) Asheville, NC and David Allen (Jennifer) and children Fletcher and Campbell of Greensboro, NC; mother-in-law Dorothy Allen of High Point, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at the columbarium at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Montreat Conference Center, Black Mountain Presbyterian Church, Bounty & Soul or Kenilworth Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com