Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Clear Creek Holiness Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall
668 North Clear Creek Road
Hendersonville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Garren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Garren


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Garren Obituary
William "Bill" Garren

Fletcher - William Penn Garren, 86, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher.

Known to friends and family as Bill or Penny, Mr. Garren was born in Buncombe County to the late Adolphus and Stella Garren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ledger, John, and James Garren and two sisters, Mary and Sarah Garren.

Bill retired from Steele Case as a forklift driver. He enjoyed jewelry making and was known as "Turquoise Bill" because of his love of working with gems and rocks.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Tonya Garren; a grandson, Zion Finley; former wife, Kay Kluge and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life gathering and meal will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Clear Creek Holiness Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall; 668 North Clear Creek Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now