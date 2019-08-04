|
William "Bill" Garren
Fletcher - William Penn Garren, 86, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher.
Known to friends and family as Bill or Penny, Mr. Garren was born in Buncombe County to the late Adolphus and Stella Garren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ledger, John, and James Garren and two sisters, Mary and Sarah Garren.
Bill retired from Steele Case as a forklift driver. He enjoyed jewelry making and was known as "Turquoise Bill" because of his love of working with gems and rocks.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Tonya Garren; a grandson, Zion Finley; former wife, Kay Kluge and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of life gathering and meal will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Clear Creek Holiness Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall; 668 North Clear Creek Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019