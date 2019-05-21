|
|
William H. Cogburn, Jr.
Asheville - William H. "Bill" Cogburn, Jr., (also known as "Bulls Eye Bill") 91, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the NC State Veterans Home in Black Mountain.
Born in Asheville, Bill was a son of the late William H. and Annie Jane Reel Cogburn. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly June Cogburn and by a son, William H. Cogburn, III.
He was a graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School and retired as a Captain with the Asheville Fire Dept.
He was a member of the national and local Muzzle Loading Association and a life member of the Asheville Rifle and Gun Club. He was an avid reader (especially history), and enjoyed Nascar and airplanes. He will be remembered also as a great story teller.
He is survived by two sons, Paul F. Cogburn and Michael Cogburn (Karen); grandsons, Jefferson James Cogburn and Richard Scott Whitson; and by his grand-dog, "Pistol Annie Oakley".
Funeral services with Fire Department honors will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Stan Welch and Chaplain Jack Taylor will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
Flowers will be appreciated, or memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 21, 2019