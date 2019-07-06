Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Giles Chapel of Deerfield Retirement Community
1617 Hendersonville Road
Asheville, NC
View Map
William H. Haggard


1920 - 2019
William H. Haggard Obituary
William H. Haggard

Asheville - William H. Haggard, 98, of Asheville passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Deerfield Retirement Community.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in St. Giles Chapel of Deerfield Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Blue Ridge Honor Flight, PO Box 18057, Asheville, NC 28814, the Employee Appreciation Fund at First Citizen's Bank at Deerfield or a .

Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 6, 2019
