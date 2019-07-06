|
|
William H. Haggard
Asheville - William H. Haggard, 98, of Asheville passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Deerfield Retirement Community.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in St. Giles Chapel of Deerfield Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Blue Ridge Honor Flight, PO Box 18057, Asheville, NC 28814, the Employee Appreciation Fund at First Citizen's Bank at Deerfield or a .
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 6, 2019