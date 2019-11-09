|
William "Charlie" Hall
Black Mountain - William "Charlie" Hall, 62, of Black Mountain, NC passed away Friday, November 8, 2019.
He was raised in Black Mountain, NC, graduated from Owen High School, was an auto mechanic, loved to fish, shoot guns and ride his Harley Davidson.
He is survived by his parents, Clinton and Frances Hall of Black Mountain and a brother Dave Hall of Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends Monday night from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jackson Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery off Rock Creek Road in Black Mountain with Rev. Chris Matthews officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your church in Charlie's name.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019