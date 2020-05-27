|
William "Bill" Hannon Pace
William "Bill" Hannon Pace passed away Thursday morning on May 21, 2020 at VA Nursing Home in Tuscaloosa, AL. William "Bill" Hannon Pace III was born October 2, 1945 in Swannanoa, NC to WH and Beatrice (Buchanan) Pace. He graduated from Owen High School in 1964. He served one tour in Vietnam as an MP before returning to the US to work in the banking industry for a number of years and remained a US Army reservist. He returned to full-time military duty and served for another 20 years before retiring in 2005. He lovingly raised and guided twelve children.
Bill was a passionate bass fisherman and baseball player. He participated for many years in the Senior Baseball World Series with many of his lifelong friends. As many of his military friends would attest, he was a soldier's soldier and highly respected by those who knew him, worked with him and loved him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, WH Pace Jr. and Beatrice (Buchanan) Pace; grandparents, WH Pace Sr. and Sarah (Sadie Henry) Pace, Emma Buchanan; great-uncle Larkin Buchanan; uncles, Woodruff and Julian Pace; aunt Lois (Pace) Rush; and two daughters, Patrea and Lillian Pace. He is survived by ten children and their spouses, Kimberly, her husband Steven (Stern), Andrew, his wife Jemma (Bell), Jay, his wife Jen (Lam), Nicole, Daniel, Trea, Amber, Richard, Sarah and Ashley. As well as six grandchildren, Noah and Savannah (Stern), Jada (Thornton), Kaiden, Alaina Williams and Isaiah Pace and their extended families.
Immediate family will be receiving limited visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, the 29th of May 2020, 11am at the First Baptist Church in Swannanoa. This service will be live streamed for those that cannot be there. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service at 10am. Graveside commitment ceremony will be at 12pm and will be family only at the WNC Veteran's Cemetery, Black Mountain. The Honorary pallbearers for the graveside service will be sons, Andrew Pace and LCpl Jay Pace; grandson, Noah Stern, and Retired Army MSgt Keith Schevling, Terry Presley and Lynn Sibbett. A memorial service is being planned for post-COVID restrictions where a larger reception will be possible to allow those who loved him to honor his memory. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pace Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020