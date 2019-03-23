Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
William Henry Hudson Obituary
William Henry Hudson

Asheville - William Henry Hudson III, 71, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Bill loved his family, his friends, fishing, teaching, and barbecue. As a teacher of English and Drama at T.C. Roberson High School for 32 years, Bill loved his students and treasured teaching. He was also well known for his excellence at telling a great story.

He is survived by his wife Vicki; his son Jim and his wife Carrie; his granddaughter, Madison; his three sisters, Kathy, Pat, and Diane; his brother Mike; and many cousins.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to: Four Seasons Compassion-for-Life, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 23, 2019
