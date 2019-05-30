Resources
William "David" Hipps

William "David" Hipps

Candler - William "David" Hipps, age 57 passed away surrounded by his family, at Mission ICU (St. Joseph campus) on March 11, 2019 due to complication of pneumonia. He was son of late James William "Billy" and Thelma "Maxine" Hipps.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by; Brother Bobby A. Hipps and Sister Rebecca A. Hipps "Becca".

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Katrinka Ball Hipps; Daughters Sheena K. Gosnell (Brian), Amberli R. Russell (Jerry), Son; William "David" Hipps II (Melissa), Grandchildren; Blake, Makaila, Kaden, Eli, Breanna, Alivia, Haley and Alex; Brothers; Chris Hipps (Nancy), Alvin Hipps; Also, nieces and nephews.

They family would like to thank the staff at Carolina Pines for their care of David for the past 8 years.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 30, 2019
