William Hoyt Woodard
William Hoyt Woodard

Candler - William Hoyt Woodard, 81, of Candler, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at CarePartners Solace Center.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. However, for those who wish to see Hoyt and sign his guest register may do so at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 A.M. and 2:00 P.M.

A public Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Riverview Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin, NC.

For a more complete obituary, please visit Hoyt's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
