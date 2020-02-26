|
William Hume Stevens, Jr.
Asheville - William Hume Stevens, Jr., 93, beloved husband of the late Virginia Williams Stevens, died February 25, 2020.
Bill was born in Asheville, NC, the son of the late William Hume Stevens and Blanche Miller Stevens. He was also brother of the late Doris Anne Tipton.
He is survived by his son, William Edward Stevens (Jacque) of Aiken, SC; his daughter-in-law, Vicki Perry Stevens, wife of Bill's son Keith Wallace Stevens (deceased) of Longwood, FL; and daughter, Lisa Stevens Kretz (Rusty) of Durham, NC. He has five grandchildren, Russell Stevens (Janna), Kaley Stevens, David Stevens (Kara), Lauren Virginia Kretz, and Alexandra Kretz; and five great-grandchildren, Joseph Stevens, Clayton Stevens, twins Allison and Madelyn Stevens, and Jensen Stevens.
Bill was reared in Asheville, was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Venable School before joining the Navy in 1943 to serve in the Pacific during WWII as a Quartermaster 3rd Class. In 1950, he graduated from N.C. State University with a degree in Dairy Manufacturing. He married the love of his life, Ginny, and for 65 years his work and passion was in the dairy industry.
He served the Lord Jesus Christ all his life. He was active at Calvary Baptist Church as a deacon, treasurer and Sunday School member.
For the past 13 years, Bill attended Cardiac Rehab (Heart Path) at 6:30 a.m. five mornings per week, enjoying fellowship and exercise.
He was the loving center of his family and will always be missed. His family and friends will remember his love, his loyalty, his wisdom, his passion for gardening and yard work, and his jokes.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Buddy Corbin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Private interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sand Hill Lions Club, 84 English Dr., Candler, NC 28715, or to Calvary Baptist Church, 531 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020