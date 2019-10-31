|
|
William Ira "Bill" Young
Burnsville - William Ira "Bill" Young, 78, of Burnsville, passed away from congestive heart failure at his home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Ira Terrill and Grace Briggs Young. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Bonnie Young. Bill was raised in the Windom Community on Shoal Creek Road, where his parents were half owners of Young Brother's Grocery. He was an outstanding athlete at Micaville High School and Mars Hill College. Bill went on to complete his Bachelor's degree at Wake Forest University. He met Bonnie Schmidt, his wife to be, while in Winston Salem. Bill continued to Appalachian State University where he received his Master's degree. After teaching in Kentucky and Virginia, Bill took a position teaching world history, sociology, and political science at Western Piedmont Community College. He was active in local, state and national politics. Bill was an educational policy advisor for Gov. Jim Hunt, student coordinator for Gov. Terry Sanford's successful run in 1960, and a friend and advisor to Sen. Sam Ervin. In 1981 he returned to Burnsville to begin his life as a local, small business owner. He designed, created and ran the Young Acres Mobile Home Park, and eventually added Christmas tree and boxwood cultivation. In 1987 he opened the Silver Bullet convenience store in Micaville. He was on the Board of Directors of Mayland Community College from 1988 until 1990.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law: Christina and Matt Bundenthal of Pittsboro; his son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Charla Young of Anchorage, Alaska; his grandchildren: Christina and Chad Young; and, a myriad of beloved cousins, actually related and not.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Strawbridge and Martha Wilson Young Foundation, 134 Joe Young Road, Burnsville, NC 28714, or Compassionate Care WNC, 856 Georges Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019