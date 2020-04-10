Resources
William Irby

William Irby Obituary
William Irby, Sr. passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A viewing will be held from 2:00-6:00 pm Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. In compliance with Buncombe County ordinance in regards to the Covid-19 virus, we can only allow 10 individuals in the facility at a time. A private family burial will be 2:00 pm Monday, April 13, 2020 at Violet Hill Cemetery. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
