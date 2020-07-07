William JaVanMorgan

William JaVan Morgan
Asheville - William JaVan Morgan, age 96, of Marlwood Court, Asheville and formerly of Sunset Drive, Asheville died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Mr. Morgan was born June 6, 1924 in Buncombe County to the late Lee and Lillie Mae Edwards Morgan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeruthie (Jerri) Morgan; one brother, William Maurice Morgan and one sister, Theresa Mattie Weiser.
Bill was the owner of Bump'n'Paint Body Shop located at 175 Starnes Cove Road and the former Body Shop foreman at Apple Tree Chevrolet. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for 58 years where he served as a Deacon for many of those years. He was a faithful choir member during that time as well. Bill was a World War II Veteran, landing on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1942 and fought gallantly in the Battle of the Bulge. He was an avid gardener and loved both his flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on classic old cars.
Surviving is one son, Michael J. Morgan and wife Sharon, and one daughter, Patricia S. Morgan, all of Weaverville; granddaughters, Meredith Troughton and husband T.J., and Kaitlin Duckworth and husband Dakotah; great grandson, Sawyer Troughton; and several nieces and nephews.
A service of celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday July 9, 2020 in Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mount Carmel Road, Asheville, NC 28806. Due to the pandemic, the family will receive friends via drive-by visitation at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church "Building Fund", 200 Mount Carmel Road, Asheville, NC 28806 or Gideons International, PO Box 2292 Weaverville, NC 28787.
Mr. Morgan will be laid to rest in a private burial at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Morgan's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
