William Joseph Solesby
Black Mountain - William Joseph Solesby, "Joe", 76, died on May 6 at his home in Black Mountain. He is survived by his wife, Judith P. Solesby; children, William Joseph Solesby, Jr. "Joe" (Allison) of Johnston, SC, Kimberly Reynolds (Robert) of Candler, NC, and Melissa Morris of Summerville, SC; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Burgin of Marion, NC, Thomas Solesby of Black Mountain, NC, and Donald Solesby of Fairview, NC. He is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Cleo Solesby, and brother, Charles Solesby.
Joe was a colorful character - especially his language, but not so much his clothes (blue, green, brown, and gray flannel shirts and jeans). He didn't like many people, but would do anything for those he did. If we had a dollar for every time that he made us roll our eyes or shake our heads...well, we'd all have better cars! We are pretty sure that he left us early, just to avoid having to vote for either of those "dips**ts" in November.
Joe was a hard worker. He could fix anything. He was the person you called when you needed help, and he helped many people. We loved him and will miss him.
No memorial is planned. He wished to have his ashes scattered in the mountains of WNC, where he loved to hunt, fish, and hike. Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020