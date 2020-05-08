Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for William Solesby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Solesby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph Solesby Obituary
William Joseph Solesby

Black Mountain - William Joseph Solesby, "Joe", 76, died on May 6 at his home in Black Mountain. He is survived by his wife, Judith P. Solesby; children, William Joseph Solesby, Jr. "Joe" (Allison) of Johnston, SC, Kimberly Reynolds (Robert) of Candler, NC, and Melissa Morris of Summerville, SC; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Burgin of Marion, NC, Thomas Solesby of Black Mountain, NC, and Donald Solesby of Fairview, NC. He is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Cleo Solesby, and brother, Charles Solesby.

Joe was a colorful character - especially his language, but not so much his clothes (blue, green, brown, and gray flannel shirts and jeans). He didn't like many people, but would do anything for those he did. If we had a dollar for every time that he made us roll our eyes or shake our heads...well, we'd all have better cars! We are pretty sure that he left us early, just to avoid having to vote for either of those "dips**ts" in November.

Joe was a hard worker. He could fix anything. He was the person you called when you needed help, and he helped many people. We loved him and will miss him.

No memorial is planned. He wished to have his ashes scattered in the mountains of WNC, where he loved to hunt, fish, and hike. Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now