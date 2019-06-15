Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kenneth Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Kenneth Anderson Obituary
William Kenneth Anderson

Asheville - William Kenneth Anderson passed away Monday, May 27th, 2019 on his beloved balcony at Bella Vista Retirement Community in Asheville. Ken was the son of the late Joyce "Spunk" Ward Anderson and the late William Preston (Pet) Anderson. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Bruce Anderson. He is survived by an aunt, Doris Reagan, cousins, and friends.

Ken was born in 1956 in New York and grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey and Afghanistan. Ken's father, Dr. Preston Anderson, was head of a team from Columbia University assisting Kabul University and the royal Government of Afghanistan with education programs. Ken spent six years in Kabul, from 1961-1967. He remembered that locals would rub his head because he had white blond hair.

An avid tennis player, Ken taught lessons at the Racquet Club in Asheville. He was also a talented musician, composing songs and writing lyrics, and he could play most any instrument. He often played guitar for his own pleasure and that of others, and he made several recordings, often as tributes to family and friends.

Ken was a good, natured soul who loved people, always remembered their names, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, June 23rd at 2:30 pm in the Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Tommy Justice officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now