William Kenneth Anderson
Asheville - William Kenneth Anderson passed away Monday, May 27th, 2019 on his beloved balcony at Bella Vista Retirement Community in Asheville. Ken was the son of the late Joyce "Spunk" Ward Anderson and the late William Preston (Pet) Anderson. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Bruce Anderson. He is survived by an aunt, Doris Reagan, cousins, and friends.
Ken was born in 1956 in New York and grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey and Afghanistan. Ken's father, Dr. Preston Anderson, was head of a team from Columbia University assisting Kabul University and the royal Government of Afghanistan with education programs. Ken spent six years in Kabul, from 1961-1967. He remembered that locals would rub his head because he had white blond hair.
An avid tennis player, Ken taught lessons at the Racquet Club in Asheville. He was also a talented musician, composing songs and writing lyrics, and he could play most any instrument. He often played guitar for his own pleasure and that of others, and he made several recordings, often as tributes to family and friends.
Ken was a good, natured soul who loved people, always remembered their names, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, June 23rd at 2:30 pm in the Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Tommy Justice officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 15, 2019