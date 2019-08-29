|
William L. "Bill" Burnette
Boone - William L. "Bill" Burnette, age 92, of 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone, formally of Asheville, died peacefully, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.
Bill was born in Asheville to Joe L. and Lillian Trantham Burnette. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances Rogers Burnette, and a sister, Doris Burrell.
Bill was a World War II veteran of the Air Force, being an armament specialist on the B29 bombers during the end of World War II. After the war, he earned his Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the Citadel.
He has been a member of West Asheville Baptist Church since 1951, serving as deacon and in many other capacities in the church over the years. He was also very involved in the West Asheville Kiwanis for many years serving as President and Trustee. He was an insurance salesman for most of his working career and he never knew a stranger. His smile and wit were his trademark to all that knew him.
He is survived by two children, Steve L. Burnette and wife Jan of Chocowinity, North Carolina and Cheryl Bland and husband Milton of Boone; four grandchildren, Nathan Bland and wife Christin of Boone, Chris Bland and wife Angela of Boone, Jason Burnette and wife Kristin of Wake Forest, and Dr. Brooke Johnson and husband Shane of Clayton, and five great-grandchildren, Ely and Abby Burnette, Emily Johnson, Charley Bland, and Lincoln Bland.
Funeral services for William L. "Bill" Burnette will be conducted Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019, At 2:00 o'clock, at West Asheville Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Stan Welch. Burial will follow at Old Bon-A-Venture Cemetery in Canton, North Carolina. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o'clock, at the church, prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Asheville Baptist Church Building Fund, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, North Carolina, 28806.
Online condolences may be sent to the Burnette family at
www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, and Groce Funeral Home, in Asheville, NC, are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 29, 2019