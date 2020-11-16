William (Bill) Lamar BoydAsheville - Bill Boyd was born in Asheville, NC on November 30, 1928. He passed away November 15, 2020. He was the son of Edna and Don Boyd of Asheville.Mr. Boyd was a 1948 graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School. He attended Asheville Biltmore College.Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany from 1950 to 1952. After his military service, he worked as a salesman for Pritchard Paint & Glass for 41 years until his retirement in 1994.Bill loved to play golf and follow his favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and North Carolina Tar Heels. He was a member of American Legion Post 70, and served as commander. He was also a longtime member of Abernethy United Methodist Church.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joel Boyd; daughter, Cynthia Boyd Martin (Jim); and granddaughters, Megan Martin Clark (Andrew) and Dr. Kelli Martin Alley (Blair).A private service with military honors will be conducted by the Rev. Kelly Crissman at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Abernethy United Methodist Church, 1418 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806.The online memorial is available at www,grocefuneralhome.com.