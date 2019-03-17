Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Park
Black Mountain, SC
View Map
Resources
William Lankford Smith Obituary
William Lankford Smith

Simpsonville, SC - William Lankford Smith, 86, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home.

Born in Durham, NC, he was the son of the late William H. and Mattie Lankford Smith of Swannanoa, NC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ina Brown.

Surviving are his wife, Johnnie Runion Smith; son, Steve; grandsons, Trevor and Brandon; great grandson, Paxton; step daughter, Joy Gabe; step son, Gary Norris; and granddaughters, Amelia Ray and Michelle Lott.

He was employed with Stebbins Engineering Co., Watertown, NY, for 45 years traveling the world and across the US. Even after retirement, he supervised jobs for Stebbins in Peru, South Africa and New Zealand. He also worked for Martins Nursery, Hoggs Nursery and Upstate Greenery in the Greenville area.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Simpsonville, SC, for 22 years. He and his wife have been involved in mission work in Honduras and Nicaragua for 30 years through the Good Samaritan Baptist Missions. They sponsored ten children and five pastors. While making several trips there, they built a church, feeding kitchen, and homes for two children and two pastors. He also went on mission trips to Arizona and Alaska to assist in building projects.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am with a memorial service immediately following at Calvary Baptist Church, Simpsonville, SC. Officiating will be Rev. Guy Altizer and Don Rose.

Graveside rights and burial will be at 3:00pm at Mountain View Memorial Park, Black Mountain, NC.

Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Baptist Missions, PO Box 430, Villa Rica, GA 30180.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
