Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Asheville - William "Bill" Emmett Lanning, 88, died early Tuesday morning, March 5th, 2019 in his sleep.

Mr. Lanning was born in Buncombe County to the late Benjamin and Ethel Drake Lanning. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gibbs Lanning; a sister, Alene McMahan (Cleve); and three brothers, Alvin Lanning (Mabel), Kenneth Lanning (Christine) and Don Lanning.

Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was an Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War and worked for C.P. Clare for 44 years in Fairview as a quality control manager.

Bill is survived by his kids; Bud and his wife, Debbie, and Jim and his wife, Melody; three grandchildren, Whit, Kyle and his wife, Jessica, and their two children, Hollis and Josey, and Ryan and her wife, Catrina; sister-in-law, Hilda Lanning; several special nieces and nephews and a cousin, Betty Lou Scarboro.

A visitation will be held at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Skyland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 697, Skyland, NC 28776.

A memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
