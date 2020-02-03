|
|
William "Bill" Leatherwood Jr.
Sylva, NC - William (Bill) H. Leatherwood, Jr. of Sylva passed away on Friday, January 31st. He was born on July 7, 1940. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Harold Leatherwood and Sadie Deitz Leatherwood; and one daughter, Theda Rudd. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Gretchen Leatherwood; one daughter, Delena Joy (Graeme) of Seattle, WA; two grandchildren, Sadie and Keith Rudd, and their father Haig Rudd of Asheville; two sisters, Gail Revis and Karen (Paul) Ingram of Sylva. Also surviving are his in-laws; David (Jeanne) Buchanan of Fredericksburg, VA., Audrey La Sante of Fredericksburg, VA., Gordon (Shirley) Buchanan of Waynesville, Myrtice (Joe) Brooks of Sylva, and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Bill was a member of Deitz Memorial Baptist Church. He was family oriented and enjoyed planning family vacations. He served in the US Air Force and worked in industry. Bill was an avid beekeeper and nature enthusiast. He was a life-long learner who enjoyed reading and telling stories.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Sylva with the Rev. Robert Blanton presiding. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020