William Lee Wilson
William Lee Wilson

Asheville - William Lee Wilson, born on June 24, 1957, in Asheville, tragically passed away on July 24, 2020, from COVID-19 after fighting a very difficult battle for 30 days, at Baytown Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX.

He was an experienced photographer, loved music of all genres, one of his favorites being bluegrass. He was a singer and played both guitar and harmonica. Lee loved his family and friends, and being in the Blue Ridge Mountains, his home. Lee worked for LJA Engineering in Houston, as their Senior Construction Inspector, and was working on The Ship Channel Project.

He leaves behind his mother, Beverly Wilson; sisters, Debby Hannan, Carol O'Donnell, Penny Lewis, and his son, Justin. His father, James C. Wilson, passed away on August 10, 2020.

The immediate family will celebrate the lives of both Jim and Lee at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
