Webb Funeral Home
128 Roan Rd
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
(828) 765-4277
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery
Fletcher, NC
William Leland Hayes Jr.

William Leland Hayes Jr. Obituary
William Leland Hayes, Jr.

Spruce Pine - William Leland 'Bill' Hayes, age 81, of Chestnut Grove Road, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the St. Joseph's campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville following a year-long battle with cancer.

The funeral service for Bill Hayes will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Spruce. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine. Graveside services and interment will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery in Fletcher, NC.

For complete arrangements please go to the funeral home website www.webbfh.com., selecting William 'Bill' Hayes name and then you may sign his guestbook and view arrangements. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Hayes family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
