William McKinley Rollins, Jr.
Black Mountain - William McKinley Rollins, Jr. entered his heavenly home on August 22, 2019.
He was born on August 27, 1932 to William and Pearlie Melton Rollins. He retired from Wilsonart International. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving his country proudly. William enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church where he served as past Deacon and Trustee.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Rosa Mae McAbee and Annie Mae Harris; and brother, Everette Rollins.
William is survived by his loving wife, Betty Rollins; son, Ricky Rollins and wife, Linda; daughter, Cindy Carter and husband, Tim; sisters, Genevie Allen, Edith DeHart, Wyonell Smith, and Peggy Duell; brothers, Gary Rollins and J.L. Rollins; grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Amber and Amy; and great grandchildren, Jaden and Ama.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private burial will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church, 204 Blue Ridge Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019