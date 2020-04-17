|
William Monet
Asheville - William Monet, 60, of Asheville, NC, died at 6:40 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Pardee Hospital of Hendersonville, NC, in the presence of his dear friend Annie Spormann. Bill was born William Macak on July 8, 1959, at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL. He grew up in Chicago, the fourth oldest of fifteen children, and moved to Tulsa, OK, in the very early 1980s to be with his first love, Linda Carlan (née Linda Elliott). While in Tulsa, Bill founded Impressions Unlimited, a specialty advertising firm. From Tulsa Bill moved to Asheville, NC, in the middle 1990s, again for the love of a beautiful woman. In Asheville, Bill founded Corporate Impressions, Inc, and was president and CEO until he died. In Tulsa and in Asheville, Bill was always active in community events.
Bill loved working with his hands. He loved building things, he loved being out on the water, and he loved to do things for his friends. Bill especially loved to give his friends gifts; he took a special pleasure in making sure that what he gave brought delight to the friend receiving the gift. He will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by siblings Dave, Dawn, Chris, Jim, Liz, Mark, and Jeff, as well as by dear friends Annie Spormann, Cynthia Pat Spraker and family, and many others. He was preceded in death by his siblings Bob, Phil, Sue, Andrea, Danny, Matt, and Amy, and by his parents Frank and Betty Macak.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020