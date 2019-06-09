|
William Raymond Cowan
Asheville - The body of Col. William Raymond Cowan, MD USAF Ret, 86, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30.
Ray graduated from Lee Edwards High School and Bowman Gray School of Medicine.
After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Hilton Head Island, SC, where he continued to practice pathology until he retired.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Prescott Cowan.
He is survived by his second wife, Joy Crowder Cowan, three daughters, Nancy Berlin (Dore) of Fairfax, Va,
Katie Caldwell (Stan) of Okinawa,Japan, and Frances Wood (Chris) of Naples, Fla. Also two step-daughters, Betsy Bradfield of Asheville,NC, and Ann Bradfield (Jim) of Weaverville, NC, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Anne Quigley (Jim) of Bluffton SC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019