William "Bill" Reed
Arden - William "Bill" Ray Reed, 70, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Reed was born in Mecklenburg County to the late Frances Opal Reed.
Bill graduated from Reynolds High School in 1968 and then from A-B Tech in 1970 with a degree in Tool and Die. He worked in Tool and Die for over 40 years and would even teach the trade to others throughout his career. He was a former member of Arden First Baptist Church and a current member of Biltmore Church. He served on several mission trips with the Buncombe Baptist Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman but most importantly a beloved Bop Bop, Father, Husband and Friend.
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynn Wilson Reed; daughter, Andrea Matthews and two grandchildren, Garrett Reed Matthews and Graham Riley Matthews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Reuter Family YMCA, https://ymcawnc.org/give
with special thanks to the Livestrong Program.
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com