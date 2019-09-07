|
William Rhew, Jr.
Asheville - William Thomas Rhew, Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native and resident of Buncombe County for most of his life, Mr. Rhew retired as a Gunnery Sergeant with the US Marine Corps, serving one tour of duty in Korea and three tours in Vietnam. He also retired from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office following 15 years of service. Mr. Rhew was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Biltmore Masonic Lodge #446 A.F. & A.M, as well as a Shriner. He was a natural leader, and will be remembered as a strong family man and loving grandfather.
Mr. Rhew was the son of the late William Thomas Rhew, Sr., and Anna Ledford Rhew. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lassie Mae Church Rhew, who passed away December 4, 2018; son, William Thomas Rhew, III; grandson, John Timothy Reynolds, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Katie Rhew; son-in-law, William Sullivan; and two sisters.
Surviving are his children: Sheila Sullivan, Timothy Rhew and wife Melinda, and Jonathan Rhew and wife Angie; grandchildren: Chad, Stephanie, Staci, Matthew, and Garrett; three great-grandchildren; and brothers: Robert Rhew, Patrick Rhew and Dale Rhew.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with the Rev. David Stanford.
The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Rhew's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 7, 2019