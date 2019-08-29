Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
William "Dolph" Robinson


1936 - 2019
William "Dolph" Robinson Obituary
William "Dolph" Robinson

Candler - William "Dolph" Robinson, 83, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Emerald Ridge Health Care.

A native of Yancey Co., Dolph was a son of the late Marion Wilson Robinson and Mary McIntosh Robinson. He was also preceded in death by siblings Harold Robinson, Doris Bradshaw and Bertha Wilkie.

Mr. Robinson pastored churches in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina, and was a former tool and dye maker.

Surviving are his wife, Theda Lance Robinson; daughter, Sandra McCall (Farris) of West Union, SC; sisters, Joyce Ann Solesbee and Lois Welch (Rick); brother, Dewey Robinson (Brenda); step children, Jonathan L. Scruggs and Taletha Clark; and grandchildren, Bailey, Madison, and McKenna Scruggs.

Memorial services for Mr. Robinson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue, with Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Dr. Denny Crews, and Rev. Allen Rash officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit Dolph's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 29, 2019
