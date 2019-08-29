|
William "Dolph" Robinson
Candler - William "Dolph" Robinson, 83, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Emerald Ridge Health Care.
A native of Yancey Co., Dolph was a son of the late Marion Wilson Robinson and Mary McIntosh Robinson. He was also preceded in death by siblings Harold Robinson, Doris Bradshaw and Bertha Wilkie.
Mr. Robinson pastored churches in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina, and was a former tool and dye maker.
Surviving are his wife, Theda Lance Robinson; daughter, Sandra McCall (Farris) of West Union, SC; sisters, Joyce Ann Solesbee and Lois Welch (Rick); brother, Dewey Robinson (Brenda); step children, Jonathan L. Scruggs and Taletha Clark; and grandchildren, Bailey, Madison, and McKenna Scruggs.
Memorial services for Mr. Robinson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue, with Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Dr. Denny Crews, and Rev. Allen Rash officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 29, 2019