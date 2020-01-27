|
William "Paul" Shelton
Shelton Laurel - William "Paul" Shelton, age 94, of Shelton Laurel, NC passed away in Greeneville, TN on January 24, 2020. Paul was born on September 27, 1925, was the founder of Shelton & Sons Mills and a sawyer for over 30 years. He was an Army veteran who served in WWII and was a pillar of the Shelton Laurel community.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, James Jacob and Lura J Norton Shelton, 6 Brothers (Ben, Jack, John, Lloyd, Dewey, Woolsey) and 3 sisters (Esther, Margaret, Ann).
He is survived by his wife Vernice Clem Shelton, brother David Shelton, 8 Children: Steve Shelton (Rita Williams), Carol King, Phyllis Boling (Geoff), Debi Gould (Dan), Jennie Brewster (Randy), Roger Shelton (Felicia), Paula Shelton Brooks, Patrick Shelton (Teri), 23 grandchildren: Jody Shelton (Missi), Jason Shelton (Kelly), Sara Shelton, Katie Shelton, Brian King (Marie), Kevin King, Susan Boling, Allison Bies (Shane), Clay Boling (Amber), Robert Batt, Aaron Batt, Casey Schlinker, Tanya Gould, Trent Gould (Holly), Kevin Johnson (Janet), Tricia Haler (David), Trent Brewster (Brandy), Denise Fulmer (David), Renee Neal (Matt), Andrew Lance (Jennifer), Parker Brooks, Ryan Shelton, Joseph Shelton, 34 great-grandchildren, many special nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Carmen Church of God (Shelton Laurel, NC) on Saturday, February 1st. Family and friends will be received at 1:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Cameron Smith. The family requests that you bring your prayers, thoughts and memories to be shared.
In lieu of flowers as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Carmen Church of God (110 Kings Blvd. Marshall, NC 28753).
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020