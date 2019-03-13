|
|
Dr. William Sims Thurman
Asheville - Dr. William Sims Thurman, 87, passed away on March 9, 2019.
Born in Paris, France on March 17, 1931, Bill obtained his Masters and Doctorate in Classics from the University of Texas. Proficient in many languages, he loved books and teaching. After positions at Winthrop University and the Harvard Center for Byzantine Studies (Dumbarton Oaks), he accepted a professorship at Asheville-Biltmore College (later UNC-Asheville) where he began the Classics Department in 1967. Bill taught at UNC-A for many years, but pursued multiple other interests including hiking, building, dancing, sailing, singing, animal husbandry, writing, politics, alternative energy, inventing, and theology. A wordsmith and punster, he continued to share his passion for Hebrew, Greek and Latin in retirement.
Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Wright Thurman, and by his children, Sharon Thurman Freeman (Mike), William David Thurman (Mary Beth), Robert Daniel Thurman, Jonathan Michael Thurman (Astghik) Alexander Paul Arthur Thurman, Stephanie Carolyn Thurman (Aaron), and Celia Tabitha Thurman. He leaves twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to Asheville Health Care Center and its staff for their excellent care.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Contributions in his honor may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 13, 2019