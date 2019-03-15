Services
Dr. William Sims Thurman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. William Sims Thurman Obituary
Dr. William Sims Thurman

Asheville - Dr. William Sims Thurman, 87, passed away on March 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 15, 2019
