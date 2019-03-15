|
|
Dr. William Sims Thurman
Asheville - Dr. William Sims Thurman, 87, passed away on March 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 15, 2019