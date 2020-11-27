William Thomas Roberson
Cary - William Thomas Roberson, 96, passed Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Candler, NC, Bill was born July 6, 1924 to the late Milton Wells Roberson and Mary Brewton Roberson. He and his wife, Audrey Hanes Roberson were missionaries with the International Mission Board (formally the Foreign Mission Board) in Vietnam and in the Philippines for twenty-seven years until their retirement in 1989. He also served as pastor of the Monterey Baptist Church, Monterey, Kentucky, the Patterson Springs Baptist Church, Shelby, NC, the First Baptist Church, Beaufort, NC and the Southern Baptist Church, Rutherfordton, NC. Bill attended Mars Hill College and graduated from Wake Forest College (now University). He also graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky. At the time of his death he was a member of Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, NC.
A memorial service will be held at Westwood Baptist Church in Cary at a date to be determined. In addition, a burial will be held at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby, NC at a later date.
Survivors include his daughters, Amelia Bennett and husband, Steve, and Nancy Roberson; son, John Roberson and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Jacob and wife, Rachel, Emily and Hanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Audrey Hanes Roberson; a son, Hanes Roberson; a grandson, Billy Roberson, brothers, Harry, Edwin and Howard; a sister, Sarah Long.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, Lottie Moon Mission Offering of the International Mission Board, Richmond, VA, Mars Hill College, Mars Hill, NC or Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, NC in Bill's memory.
Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com