|
|
William "Bill" Wayne Tritle
William "Bill" Wayne Tritle, 81, of Asheville passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Emerald Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. Born on February 2, 1939 in McConnelsburg, PA, he was the son of the late William Martin Tritle and Hazel Fix Tritle. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from First Union National Bank after more than 20 years of service. He aided the court system by volunteering as a Guardian Ad Litem who helps to be the voice for abused children. Of his many hobbies golfing and fly fishing with flies which he tied himself were among his favorites. Surviving is his devoted spouse of 51 years, Faith Alligood Tritle; son, Scott Tritle and his spouse, Leslie, of Leicester, NC; siblings, Aileen Culler of McConnelsburg, PA, Dolly Mertz of Pittsburg, PA, and Sally Mellott and her spouse, Alan, of Kernersville, NC; and grandchildren, Branson and Caleb Tritle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Faith stated that the song "Because you loved me" by Céline Dion summed up her feelings about Bill and that she will miss him dearly. Condolences mat be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020