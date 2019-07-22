|
William "Jack" Wilson
Asheville - William "Jack" Wilson, Jr., 94, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center
A native of Buncombe Co., Jack was the son of the late William Looney Wilson, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Spillars Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Sparks Wilson, who passed on February 11, 2019; sisters, Pauline Lewis and Elizabeth Lewis; and brothers, Jimmy, Harvey, and Raymond Wilson.
Jack retired from Ethan Allen. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish, and garden.
He is survived by his children, Bill Wilson, Jim Wilson, Mike Wilson, Ted Wilson, Sandra Burnette, Jeff Wilson, Kim Wilson, Scott Wilson, Jerry Wilson, and Kristy Wilson Hale; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, at God's Way Baptist Church. Pastor Joel Burton will officiate. Jack's family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and at other times will be at Bill's home, 135 Mountain Crest Rd., Swannanoa.
Flowers are acceptable; however, we encourage memorials in Jack's name be made to the WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly the CarePartners Foundation) P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 22, 2019