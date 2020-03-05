|
William "Scott" Wright
Asheville - William "Scott" Wright, formerly from Succasunna, NJ died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:40 AM at the age of 68. He died at home surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at pancan.org, or a scholarship fund for a Culinary student at AB Tech in memory of William "Scott" Wright send to Lana Wright, 30 Westgate Parkway, #321, Asheville 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020