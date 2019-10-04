|
Willie Caldwell McHone
Asheville - Willie Caldwell McHone, 86, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Emerald Ridge Health Care.
A native of Buncombe Co., Willie was a daughter of the late Willard Steven Caldwell and Rebecca Decie Caldwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert George McHone.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda West and Dianna Odom; sons, Albert George McHone, Jr., and Mickey Lynn McHone; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mrs. McHone will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Tweed's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019