Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
215 West Jackson St.
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-3311
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Dublin Memorial Gardens Cemetery
2986 US-80
Dublin, NC
1928 - 2019
Willie Hayward Warren Obituary
Willie Hayward Warren

Asheville - Willie Hayward Warren, 90, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.

A native of Quincy, FL, Willie was a son of the late William and Mamie Warren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Veronica Kinchen Warren, and his sister, Helen Cuevas.

Mr. Warren was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and retired from Warren Wilson College.

Surviving are his son, Roger Warren (Cynthia) of Loganville, GA; daughter, Linda Wing (Robert) of Brandon, MS; step-daughters, Jodi Cooper of Asheville, NC, Celene Shahgheibi (Shahriar) of Phoenix, AZ, Beverly Blackburn of Mesa, AZ, and Carolyn Mathis (John) of Crossville, TN; 26 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

A receiving of family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Townsend Brothers Funeral Home, 215 W. Jackson St., Dublin, GA 31021. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Dublin Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2986 US-80, Dublin, GA 31021.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 9, 2019
