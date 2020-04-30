|
Willie King Banks
Woodfin - Willis "Willie" King Banks, 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Madison County, he had resided most of his life in Buncombe County. He retired in 1988 from CP&L following 37 years of service.
He was a former longtime member of Elk Mountain Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, sang in the choir and served on numerous committees. He served as Vice Mayor for the Town of Woodfin, was Alderman, served on the Board of Directors of Woodfin Fire Department and served on numerous committees with the Town of Woodfin. He was a member of the Woodfin Golden Age Club, a member of the VFW Post #891 and was a US Army Korean War veteran.
Mr. Banks was a son of the late Lewis Elbert Banks and Virgie Beulah Rhea Banks. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carol Arrington Banks who died March 11, 2004; brothers, Robert and Lawrence Banks and sisters, Louise Huey, Bernice Mackey, Theo Wise, Louella Penley and Marietta Cogburn.
Surviving are his daughter, Deborah Banks Bell and husband, Lee of Asheville; grandson, James M. "Jamey" Connor, III (Lori) of Raleigh; granddaughter, Ashley Connor Taylor and husband, Eddie of Candler; great granddaughter, Sydney Lyn Connor; special friend and companion, Nellie Rogers of Asheville; sisters, Marjorie Penley of Asheville, Alice Bowlin of Leicester, Carol Young of Raleigh and Judy Herron and husband, David of Asheville; brother, Louis "Buddy" Banks and wife, Doris of Richmond, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with his son-in-law, Lee Bell officiating. Pallbearers will be Kevin Honeycutt, Jason Honeycutt, David Travis, Eddie Taylor, Jamey Connor and Lee Bell.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with military honors.
To sign Mr. Banks' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020