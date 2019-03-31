|
Willie "June" Lamb
Asheville - Willie "June" Lamb, 77, of Asheville, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Laurels of Summitt Ridge.
Born in Haywood County to the late Fred and Zella Miller Hannah, she worked at Beacon Manufacturing. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Metcalf Gardner.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, George Lamb; daughters, Marie Souther (Tony) of Hendersonville, Crystal Banks ( Jamey) , Kathy Metcalf (Gene) of Asheville and Tina Keith of Old Fort; nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and sister, Wanda Garrison.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Gene Metcalf, her son-in-law, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Groce Funeral Home is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019