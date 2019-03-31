Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie "June" Lamb


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie "June" Lamb Obituary
Willie "June" Lamb

Asheville - Willie "June" Lamb, 77, of Asheville, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Laurels of Summitt Ridge.

Born in Haywood County to the late Fred and Zella Miller Hannah, she worked at Beacon Manufacturing. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Metcalf Gardner.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, George Lamb; daughters, Marie Souther (Tony) of Hendersonville, Crystal Banks ( Jamey) , Kathy Metcalf (Gene) of Asheville and Tina Keith of Old Fort; nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and sister, Wanda Garrison.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Gene Metcalf, her son-in-law, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Groce Funeral Home is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now