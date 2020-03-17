|
Willis B. "Bud" Taylor, Jr.
Asheville - Willis B. "Bud" Taylor, Jr., age 79, of Asheville, went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Mr. Taylor was born March 3, 1941 in Lee County to the late Willis Broadus Taylor, Sr. and Lillian Todd Taylor; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was an assistant manager for Ingles in Fletcher and was employed at Gerber for 10 years. He attended The Open Door Cathedral.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Taylor; and brother, Sam Taylor.
Surviving are his son, Chris Taylor of Inman, SC; mother of his children, Mary Taylor also of Inman, SC; sisters, Patricia Earwood and husband Jim, and Carolyn T. Moore all of Arden; four grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, Chloe, and Kyleigh; and four great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. Reverend Charles Coxie and Mr. Jim Earwood will officiate.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Taylor's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020