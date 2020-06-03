Willis B. "Bud" Taylor Jr.
Willis B. "Bud" Taylor, Jr.

Asheville - Willis B. "Bud" Taylor, Jr., age 79, of Asheville, went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 16, 2020.

His memorial graveside service will be held in Sky View Memorial Park, Asheville at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Reverend Charles Coxie and Mr. Jim Earwood officiating.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Taylor's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sky View Memorial Park
