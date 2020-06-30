Willis King Banks
Woodfin - A celebration of life service for Willis "Willie" King Banks, 92, who went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, will be held at 2 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the NC National Guard.
The family will receive friends immediately following services at the funeral home.
For complete information and to sign Mr. Bank's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.