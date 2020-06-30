Willis King Banks
Willis King Banks

Woodfin - A celebration of life service for Willis "Willie" King Banks, 92, who went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, will be held at 2 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the NC National Guard.

The family will receive friends immediately following services at the funeral home.

For complete information and to sign Mr. Bank's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
