|
|
Wilma Burleson Beam
Wilma Burleson Beam, age 82, passed way peacefully at home on January 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 24th, 1937 in the Hawk Valley Community of Mitchell County to Annie Ollis and Connie Burleson. Wilma was wed to Parker Charles Beam in 1956 until his death in 1994. She remained loyal to his memory throughout her remaining days.
Wilma was known for being a hard worker and wonderful provider for her family. She was often cited as being "the best cook in these parts" as well as a superb baker. She started working at the age of 15 and retired from the workforce in 1996 after serving in a supervisory position for 25 years. She is remembered fondly by those who knew her as being fair in her dealings with others as well as having a generous nature. She displayed extraordinary kindness to others. Wilma had two green thumbs and she thoroughly enjoyed cultivating a beautiful flower garden.
Wilma will be sorely missed by her family, including her children and their mates; her son, Charles Dean Beam, and his wife, Patricia, as well as Wilma's daughter, Penny Marie Palenko and her husband, David. Wilma was also preceded in death by her precious son, Parker "Dale" in 1961. Wilma had 7 grandchildren and 3 beautiful great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9th at 3:00 pm at Gouges Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Spruce Pine, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the https://www.alz.org/alz heimers-dementia/research_progress or to Hospice at https://www.hospiceblueridge.com/
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020