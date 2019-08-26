|
|
Wilma Fisher
Marshall - Wilma Jean Fisher, 75, of Marshall, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Dean and Valerie Suttles Silvers. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Silvers and Darlene Carswell; brothers, Larry, Eddie, Glenn and Clyde Silvers. She was a loving mother and grandmother. In her younger years she was a professional bowler and won several tournaments in North Carolina and other states.
She is survived by her husband, William Jess Fisher; daughters, Lisa Ann Fisher Ball (Gene), and Joy Elizabeth Fisher Shepard; son, Mark Wayne Fisher (Jennifer); sister, Shirley Plemmons of Morganton, NC; brothers, Ronald Silvers of Glen Alpine, NC and Perry Silvers of Morganton, NC; grandchildren, Jordan Elizabeth Shepard, Marcus Lane Fisher, Erin Elizabeth Ball, Mason Wayne Fisher and Destiny Nicole Sprinkle as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Steve Honeycutt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tillery Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 26, 2019