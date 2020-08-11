Wilma Jarrett Freeman
Leicester - Wilma Malinda Jarrett Freeman, 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Lodge at Mills River.
Mrs. Freeman was a native of Madison County, and her first job was being a mother and wife, then she became a professional seamstress, making draperies with her friend Jean Davis for years, owned a used bookstore, and was a member of Newfound Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Homer Jarrett and Allie Brooks Jarrett, and wife of Earl Freeman who died May 27, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Jean Freeman; sister, Martha Glenn and brothers, Aubrey Jarrett and Hubert Jarrett.
Surviving are her daughter, Deana Gardner (Scott) of Fairview; grandson, Cade Gardner of Fairview; sister, Shelby Robinson of Mars Hill; brother, Norman Jarrett (Mary) of Weaverville; sister-in-law, Iva Jarrett Caldwell of Weaverville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Newfound Baptist Church, with Pastor Bradley Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery.
At the family's request and in lieu of a visitation, Mrs. Freeman will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church, and you are welcomed to share a message or note to the family about Wilma in a basket that will be provided. Due to the pandemic, the family request that you wear masks and practice social distancing.
A special thank you to Arbor Terrace Assisted Living for being her extended family the past several years.
