1/1
Wilma Jarrett Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Jarrett Freeman

Leicester - Wilma Malinda Jarrett Freeman, 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Lodge at Mills River.

Mrs. Freeman was a native of Madison County, and her first job was being a mother and wife, then she became a professional seamstress, making draperies with her friend Jean Davis for years, owned a used bookstore, and was a member of Newfound Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Homer Jarrett and Allie Brooks Jarrett, and wife of Earl Freeman who died May 27, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Jean Freeman; sister, Martha Glenn and brothers, Aubrey Jarrett and Hubert Jarrett.

Surviving are her daughter, Deana Gardner (Scott) of Fairview; grandson, Cade Gardner of Fairview; sister, Shelby Robinson of Mars Hill; brother, Norman Jarrett (Mary) of Weaverville; sister-in-law, Iva Jarrett Caldwell of Weaverville and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Newfound Baptist Church, with Pastor Bradley Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery.

At the family's request and in lieu of a visitation, Mrs. Freeman will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church, and you are welcomed to share a message or note to the family about Wilma in a basket that will be provided. Due to the pandemic, the family request that you wear masks and practice social distancing.

A special thank you to Arbor Terrace Assisted Living for being her extended family the past several years.

To sign Mrs. Freeman's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Lying in State
12:00 PM
Newfound Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newfound Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved