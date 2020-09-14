Wilma Jeanie (Reed) Huntley
Fairview - Wilma Jeannie (Reed) Huntley, 92, of Fairview, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Care Partners Hospice, Asheville.
Born in Buncombe County, she was the wife of the late Norman Jay Huntley, and the daughter of the late William Carson and Jeanie Ella (Dalton) Reed. She was also preceded in death by 2 daughters, Shirley Hughes and Margaret Frances Huntley.
She was a member of Hoopers Creek Baptist Church for over 70 years.
Wilma enjoyed sewing; all of her children have homemade quilts from her. She liked to garden, but she especially loved her family, neighbors, and her church.
Wilma is survived by a son, Norman Jay Huntley Jr. and a daughter, Dianne Lance, both of Fairview; five grandchildren: Tyler Huntley, Bethany McNeely, Benjamin Hughes, and Chad and Samantha Lance; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Carolyn Wren; and a sister-in-law, Susie Huntley.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hoopers Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Phillip Youngblood, Garry Locklear, and Richard Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank CarePartners Hospice and Margaret, Linda, and Faye for their loving care of Wilma.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.