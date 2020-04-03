Services
Wilma Johnston Grobe


1929 - 2020
Wilma Johnston Grobe Obituary
Wilma Johnston Grobe

Fletcher - Wilma Nina Johnston Grobe, 90, passed away at her home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 2, 2020 in Fletcher. Wilma was born in Lombard, IL on October 11, 1929 to the late Richard B. Johnston and Margaret H. Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Virginia Borgeson, Lois Sines and her brother, Donald Johnston. She has one living sister, Evelyn Beaver living in Woodland, WA. She was married to Donald F. Grobe on July 5, 1952 and enjoyed 43 years of marriage until he died on May 8, 1995. They lovingly raised three children: Judith A. Grobe, James D. Grobe and Carol E. Grobe.

Wilma had a beautiful spirit who loved the Lord and enjoyed talking with people. She was very active in her church, Skyland United Methodist, until her health declined. She was a past President of United Methodist Women, Chancel Choir member, handbell ringer, Loving Care participant, Communion leadership team member for Asheville Manor, and a Seeking Sparrows Bible Study member. She also worked at ABCCM - South for a number of years. Wilma also enjoyed her golf and bowling leagues.

A memorial service will be planned later when gathering restrictions are lifted. The care of Wilma has been entrusted to Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Expressions of sympathy may be made in a contribution to the Skyland United Methodist Music Department, 1984 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

To share a message or a memory with her family, please visit Wilma's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
