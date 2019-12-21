|
Wilma L. Hensley
Leicester - Wilma Lorraine Lovin Hensley, 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she formerly worked at the Grove Park Inn in Housekeeping, was a former Wallpaper Hanger and was an active member of Asheville Family Church, where she loved to serve the children on Sunday mornings in "Granny's Kitchen". She loved to play bridge, do crossword puzzles, color, and listen to gospel music.
Mrs. Hensley was the daughter of the late Oscar Glenn Lovin and Gertha Marie Wallen Lovin Huntsinger and wife of the late James Edward Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Parham; son-in-law, "Happy" Harold Roberts; sister, Grace Honeycutt and brothers, Oscar Glenn Lovin, Jr. and Charles Edward Lovin.
Surviving are her daughter, Teresa Roberts of Asheville; grandchildren, Stephen Garren (Misty), David Garren (Brandy), Misti Garren, Gene Roberts and Scott Roberts, Shawn Parham and Latisha Parham; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Asheville Family Church, with Rev. Rolf Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM at the church.
Memorials may be made to: Asheville Family Church, 530 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019