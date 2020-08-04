1/1
Wilma Putnam Wilson
Wilma Putnam Wilson

Morganton - Wilma Putnam Wilson, 97, of Hope Ridge Assisted Living died August 3, 2020 at her residence of eight years.

Born in Mitchell County, NC on December 11th, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Samuel William Putnam and Nola Mae Wilson Putnam.

Services will be arranged in the future at the Snowhill Cemetery graveside in Mitchell County for family and friends. Instead of flowers help a neighbor in need.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
